Halliburton, Oil States International to partner on deepwater MPD solutions

Nov 7, 2023
Halliburton and Oil States International have announced a partnership on deepwater MPD solutions.

The collaboration between Halliburton and Oil States will provide operators and drilling contractors with an effective and flexible MPD product-service combination to safely access greater operational efficiencies like ease of handling and streamlined installation.

“We’re excited to work with Halliburton to bring our MPD riser integration joint to operators and drilling contractors,” said Garry Stephen, Group VP UK and Asia, Oil States Industries. “Our system’s innovative design integrates managed pressure drilling and riser gas handling into a compact joint that reduces the rig footprint and potential for trapped gas, while also enabling contractors to transition quickly between MPD and non-MPD modes.”

