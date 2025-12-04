Halliburton appoints Shannon Slocum as EVP, COO

Halliburton announced that Shannon Slocum has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and appointed to the board of directors, effective 1 January 2026.

Reporting to Jeff Miller, Halliburton’s Chairman, President and CEO, Mr Slocum will be responsible for the company’s global operations, as well as business development, health, safety and environment, and global technology.

Mr Slocum previously served in leadership positions around the world, including Senior VP, Global Business Development and Marketing; Senior VP for the Eurasia, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa region; and VP of Cementing. He joined Halliburton in 2005 as senior manager of innovation and marketing and has served in multiple technology, operations, product service, and business development roles.

Rami Yassine will succeed Mr Slocum as President, Eastern Hemisphere, after serving as Senior Vice President, Middle East North Africa region. Previously, he served as Senior VP of the Halliburton Drilling and Evaluation division, VP of the Sperry Drilling product service line, VP of Production Solutions and global operations manager for Production Enhancement.

Mr Yassine joined Halliburton in 2002 as an associate technical professional. He has since held roles in operations and technology management in North America, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.