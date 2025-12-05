Global and Regional MarketsNews

Equinor makes new North Sea discoveries

Dec 5, 2025
The Sleipner field in the North Sea. Photo: ©Equinor

Equinor made two new discoveries of gas and condensate in the Sleipner area of the North Sea. The wells were drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic rig, which will move to the next exploration well in the area. License holders are Equinor (60%) and Aker BP (40%).

The two wells, Lofn and Langemann in production license 1140, are located between the Gudrun and Eirin fields. Preliminary estimates indicate that the reservoirs may contain between 5 and 18 million standard cu m of recoverable oil equivalents, corresponding to 30–10 million barrels.

The production license was awarded to Equinor in 2022 through the Awards in Predefined Areas. The drilling targets were identified using Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic technology, where sensors are placed on the seabed to provide more precise geological data than traditional surface seismic.

