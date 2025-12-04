Eco Atlantic, Navitas align on offshore Guyana and South Africa blocks

Eco Atlantic entered a strategic partnership with Navitas that sets the stage for future exploration activity across two offshore licenses: the Orinduik Block offshore Guyana and Block 1 CBK offshore South Africa. The agreement gives Navitas an exclusive option period to farm into each asset and assume operatorship, enabling the partners to progress planning for upcoming wells.

At Orinduik, the option allows Navitas to take a majority working interest and lead the next phase of drilling aimed at appraising earlier heavy-oil discoveries and high-graded prospects identified across the block. The companies noted that updated subsurface work continues to refine well locations as they evaluate potential targets.

For Block 1 CBK in South Africa, Navitas can elect to join the license and take operatorship under a similar structure. Eco has highlighted the block’s prospectivity and the role the partnership could play in maturing prospects toward a drill-ready stage.