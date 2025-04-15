Drilling Rigs & AutomationNews

Halliburton and Nabors bring drilling automation to the forefront in the Middle East

Apr 15, 2025
Halliburton and Nabors achieved the first fully automated surface and subsurface execution of rotary and slide drilling operations in Oman. The integration of the companies’ digital solutions delivered land-based, closed-loop drilling solutions to improve operational efficiency, consistency, and real-time decision-making capabilities.

Halliburton’s LOGIX automation and remote operations solutions, and Nabors’ SmartROS rig operating system enabled seamless orchestration of drilling parameters, real-time data analytics, integrated experience management, and remote control of operations.

“We delivered operational efficiency, consistency, and reliability,” said Steve Haden, Senior VP, Project Management, Halliburton. “The wells were delivered ahead of plan with a higher average rate of penetration and lower non-productive time. This milestone demonstrates our leadership in drilling automation.”

“The success we are seeing in Oman is a testament to the power of collaboration as we work together to drive automation across the industry to improve safety and efficiency. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to continue to push the boundaries of innovation to achieve autonomous drilling,” said Subodh Saxena, Senior VP, Canrig and Nabors Drilling Solutions.

This collaboration between Halliburton and Nabors in the Middle East led to drilling performance optimization and reduction of well construction time.

