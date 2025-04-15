Saudi Aramco announces 8 oil, 6 natural gas discoveries

Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced that Saudi Aramco discovered 14 Arabian oil and natural gas fields and reservoirs in Eastern Region and the Empty Quarter. The discoveries include six fields and two reservoirs of Arabian oil, as well as two fields and four reservoirs of natural gas.

The Jabu oil field was discovered in Eastern Region, following the flow in Jabu-1 well at a rate of 800 barrels per day (bpd). Sayahid oil field was also discovered where the Sayahid-2 well flowed at a rate of 630 bpd. Additionally, Ayfan oil field is where the Ayfan-2 well flowed at a rate of 2,840 bpd, with 0.44 million standard cu ft (MMscf) of associated gas per day.

Furthermore, Jubaila oil reservoir was discovered after Berri-907 well flowed at a rate of 520 bpd, associated with 0.2 MMscf of gas per day. Unayzah-A oil reservoir was discovered after the flow of the Mazalij-64 well at a rate of 1,011 bpd, along with 0.92 MMscf of associated gas per day.

In the Empty Quarter, Nuwayr oil field was discovered after the Nuwayr-1 well flowed at a rate of 1,800 bpd, with 0.55 MMscf of associated gas per day. Damda was discovered where Arabian medium oil flowed at a rate of 200 bpd from the Mishrif-C reservoir, while Arabian extra light oil flowed from the Mishrif-D reservoir in the same well at a rate of 115 bpd. Also, the discovery of Qurqas oil field was confirmed after the Qurqas-1 well flowed at a rate of 210 bpd.

For natural gas, the minister of energy announced the discovery of Ghizlan gas field in Eastern Region, where gas flowed at a rate of 32 MMscf per day from Unayzah B/C reservoir, with 2,525 barrels of condensate. Also, Araam gas field was discovered after gas flowed in the Araam-1 well from Unayzah B/C reservoir at a rate of 24 MMscf per day with 3,000 barrels of condensate.

Qusaiba unconventional gas reservoir was also discovered in Mihwaz field in Eastern Region, where gas flowed in the Mihwaz-193101 well at a rate of 3.5 MMscf per day, with 485 barrels of condensates.

In the Empty Quarter, Arab-C gas reservoir was discovered in Marzouq field, where gas flowed in the Marzouq-8 well at a rate of 9.5 MMscf per day. The same well also resulted in the discovery of Arab-D gas reservoir, after the flow of gas at a rate of 10 MMscf per day. Additionally, the Upper Jubaila gas reservoir was discovered from the same well, where gas flowed at a rate of 1.5 MMscf per day.