Global and Regional MarketsNews

Gran Tierra acquires assets in Ecuador’s Oriente Basin

Aug 6, 2025
0 382 Less than a minute
Photo credit: Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra entered into definitive agreements to acquire all of GeoPark’s and Frontera’s interests in the Perico and Espejo Blocks in Ecuador’s Oriente Basin, and their associated consortiums, for $15.55 million. The agreement includes an additional contingent consideration of $1.5 million, payable upon the Perico Block achieving cumulative gross production of 2 million barrels from 1 January 2025.

The Perico Block is directly adjacent to Gran Tierra-operated Iguana Block, where the company recently made two oil discoveries in the U Sandstone. Espejo, located further south, has delivered oil discoveries under the previous operator.

Aug 6, 2025
0 382 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ExxonMobil Signs MoU with NOC

ExxonMobil, NOC sign MoU for Libya activity

Aug 7, 2025
AIS selected for insulation panel system on Ruya expansion project

AIS selected for insulation panel system on Ruya expansion project

Aug 6, 2025
Perenco acquires Cherne and Bagre concessions from Petrobras

Perenco acquires Cherne and Bagre concessions from Petrobras

Aug 6, 2025

New Stratus, Vultur sign farm-in MoU in Brazil

Aug 6, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button