Getech confirms geothermal potential for Angus Energy development

Oct 2, 2023
Getech, a subsurface resources provider, has completed a geothermal study for Angus Energy that demonstrates “significant potential” in a UK development.

Getech identified favorable locations for geothermal energy applications and delivered an in-depth geoscientific interpretation that included structural mapping, depth estimation and heat flow analysis.

“Given the drive for new ways to decarbonize operations and provide consistent heat and power, investment in alternative energy sources such as geothermal is ramping up. Getech’s subsurface and geoscience expertise is helping Angus Energy take an important step toward developing sustainable energy solutions that bolster the UK’s energy security and advance decarbonization efforts,” said Richard Bennett, Acting CEO at Getech.

