Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

SLB, Aker Solutions, Subsea7 finalize OneSubsea joint venture

Oct 2, 2023
0 423 1 minute read

SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7 announced the final closing of a previously announced joint venture. The new business, which will adopt the OneSubsea name, will drive innovation and efficiency in subsea production by helping customers unlock reserves and reduce cycle time.

OneSubsea now comprises SLB’s and Aker Solutions’ subsea businesses, which include a subsea production and processing technology portfolio and strengthened R&D capabilities.

“The offshore market is demonstrating a sustained resurgence as operators across the world look to accelerate development cycle times and increase the productivity of their offshore assets,” said SLB CEO Olivier Le Peuch. “With its combined technology portfolio that leverages digital innovation, OneSubsea is ideally placed to support customers in their drive to improve asset performance while increasing energy efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions.”

Oct 2, 2023
0 423 1 minute read

Related Articles

Halliburton introduces new multilateral completion system

Oct 3, 2023

SLB launches carbon storage screening and ranking solution

Oct 3, 2023

Neptune Energy begins drilling Ofelia appraisal well offshore Norway

Oct 3, 2023

Getech confirms geothermal potential for Angus Energy development

Oct 2, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button