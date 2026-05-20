Georgina Energy executes Ensign Australia drill contract for Hussar well

Georgina Energy executed a drilling contract with Ensign Australia for the supply of the Ensign 970 rig for the re-entry well at the Hussar prospect in EP513, onshore Western Australia, with drilling targeted for Q3 2026.

The contract follows a letter of award issued in April, when final terms remained under negotiation. The 50-day program will re-enter and deepen the Hussar well to approximately 3,200 m, targeting the Townsend Formation and fractured Neoproterozoic basement lithologies for helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Ensign 970 is an ADR-1500 automated drilling rig with a hookload capacity of 750,000 lbs, capable of drilling to 5,000 m.

Georgina Energy holds a 100% working interest in EP513 through its subsidiary Westmarket Oil & Gas. The drilling program is funded by Harlequin Energy and its partners under a non-dilutive offtake arrangement.