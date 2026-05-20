Photo Gallery: 2026 Offshore Technology Conference, 4-7 May, Houston, Texas

The 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) convened energy professionals, government officials and researchers from more than 100 countries for four days of technical exchange, executive dialogues and dealmaking. Anchored by this year’s theme, Steering Offshore Energy Innovation into the Future, the conference traced the contours of a sector navigating rising global demand, accelerating digitalization, and a more complex geopolitical map than at any point in recent memory.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.