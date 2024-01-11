Noble secures contract for jackup in the Danish North Sea

Noble has been awarded a contract with Wintershall Noordzee B.V. for the harsh environment jackup rig Noble Resilient to plug and abandon two wells in the Danish North Sea. The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days, with expected commencement in April.

“We are happy to announce that the Noble Resilient will be back in action for this P&A operation in April,” said Blake Denton, Senior VP of Marketing & Contracts. “The Resilient was recently involved in an incident in port where another vessel became unmoored and allided with our rig, but a plan for repairs is now in place which has provided line of sight to firm up this contract with Wintershall Noordzee.”

The Noble Resilient is currently completing a scheduled special periodic survey (SPS) and undergoing repairs in Frederikshavn, Denmark.