Equinor selects Troll B tieback for Ringvei Vest’s 13 wells

Equinor and partners agreed on a development concept for Ringvei Vest, a subsea project in the Norwegian North Sea that combines seven discoveries and one prospect into a single development tied back to the Troll B platform.

The concept calls for 13 wells through six subsea templates. Well streams will be separated on the seabed before being transported to Troll B, which will also supply power to the subsea facilities. The wells are planned to be controlled from the platform, with oil sent to Mongstad and gas to Kollsnes. Plans also include a new compressor on Troll B to increase processing capacity.

Ringvei Vest combines the Grosbeak, Swisher, Mulder, Kveikje, Toppand, Røver Sør and Røver Nord discoveries, along with the Grønngylt prospect, spread across eight licenses with seven different owners. Equinor estimates the project holds 240 million boe gross, making it one of the largest early-phase development projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

A decision on continuation (DG2) is planned for the end of the year. Timelines for a final investment decision, submission of a plan for development and operation, and production start-up have not yet been determined.