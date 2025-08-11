First of two production wells spudded at Bestla development in Norway

PL740 Bestla, in which Lime Petroleum has a 17% interest, spudded the first of two production wells drilled by the rig Deepsea Yantai from the Bestla Subsea Template, which had been installed in early June 2025.

The Bestla Field, estimated to contain 24 million barrels of oil equivalent gross in recoverable reserves, is being developed as a two-well subsea tie-back to the Brage Field, in which Lime has a 33.8% interest. The Brage platform will serve as the host facility for production, processing and export. First oil is expected in early 2027.

The PL740 Bestla development is located in the northern North Sea, 13 km south of the Brage Field. OKEA is the operator for both the Bestla and Brage Fields.