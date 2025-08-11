Global and Regional MarketsNews

First of two production wells spudded at Bestla development in Norway

Aug 11, 2025
0 243 Less than a minute
Deepsea Yantai semisubmersible (Source: Odfjell Drilling)

PL740 Bestla, in which Lime Petroleum has a 17% interest, spudded the first of two production wells drilled by the rig Deepsea Yantai from the Bestla Subsea Template, which had been installed in early June 2025.

The Bestla Field, estimated to contain 24 million barrels of oil equivalent gross in recoverable reserves, is being developed as a two-well subsea tie-back to the Brage Field, in which Lime has a 33.8% interest. The Brage platform will serve as the host facility for production, processing and export. First oil is expected in early 2027.

The PL740 Bestla development is located in the northern North Sea, 13 km south of the Brage Field. OKEA is the operator for both the Bestla and Brage Fields.

Aug 11, 2025
0 243 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Expro Marks Major Milestone in International Expansion with First Fully Remote Five-Plug Cementing Operation in Saudi Arabia

Expro delivers remote five-plug cementing operation, Saudi Arabia

Aug 11, 2025
Lime Petroleum signs Borr Drilling jackup for drilling campaign in Benin

Akrake Petroleum spuds first well in Sèmè Field, Benin

Aug 11, 2025
Murphy Oil reports on new wells, workovers, field development

Murphy Oil reports on new wells, workovers, field development

Aug 8, 2025

Shelf Drilling awarded new short-term contract, extension

Aug 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button