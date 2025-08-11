Expro delivers remote five-plug cementing operation, Saudi Arabia

Expro delivered the first fully remote five-plug cementing operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Expro’s Generation-X Remote Plug Launcher (RPL) and proprietary SkyHook cement-line make-up device enabled a complex, multi-stage cement job to be completed with zero red-zone entry or man-riding operations.

The five-plug stage-cementing operation was executed for a challenging 9-5/8” casing run in a high-pressure gas well – the longest of its kind in the field. Using Expro’s modular Generation-X RPL, all five downhole components were pre-loaded in a controlled shop environment and then remotely launched at the well site with precision. Expro’s modular cement head allowed the operator to eliminate high-risk tasks at the rig site, reducing rig time, and enhancing overall well integrity through optimized cement placement and effective zonal isolation.

Additional deployments across the region have further validated the benefits of Expro’s remote and wireless cementing technologies. In one case, the customer was able to displace cement through the top drive at up to 13 bpm, resulting in cleaner wellbores, faster transitions from casing to cementing, and reduced static wellbore time.