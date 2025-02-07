CNOOC brings Bozhong 26-6 oilfield onstream

CNOOC Limited’s Bozhong 26-6 Oilfield Development Project (Phase I) has commenced production. The project is located in central Bohai Bay, with an average water depth of approximately 20 m. The main production facilities include a new central processing platform and an unmanned wellhead platform.

A total of 33 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 22 production wells, 10 gas injection wells and one water source well. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 22,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025. The oil property is light crude.

Bozhong 26-6 Oilfield is the world’s largest metamorphic buried hill oilfield with cumulative proven oil and gas in-place of over 200 million cu m. It took three years from the discovery of the oilfield to production, realizing the rapid conversion of reserves to production. It can capture and separate the associated carbon dioxide from crude oil extraction and reinject back into the formation to drive the oil, thereby increasing production while reducing emissions.

The project is expected to bury approximately 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide throughout its life cycle.