Equinor starts production from Norway’s Kristin South

Equinor and its partners Petoro, Vår Energi, and TotalEnergies EP Norge started production from the first Lavrans well in the Kristin South area on 7 July. This is the first phase of the Kristin South project. The PDO was approved by the authorities in 2022.

Lavrans was discovered in 1995, while the Kristin field was put on stream in 2005. The technical lifetime of the Kristin platform is currently estimated to be 2043 with potential for further extensions. The partnership submitted the plan for development and operation (PDO) of the Lavrans and Kristin Q discoveries as satellites to the Kristin field in 2021.

Four additional wells are planned as part of the first phase of the Kristin South project – three at the Lavrans field and one in the Q-segment at the Kristin field. The latter will be drilled from an existing subsea template that has been tied back to the Kristin SEMI.

The CO2 intensity for extraction and production of Kristin South phase 1 is less than 1 kg of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent. The emissions will mainly be generated from the project’s drilling activities.