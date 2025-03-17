Equinor starts production at Halten East, Norwegian Sea

Equinor has started production at the Halten East development in the Norwegian Sea, two years following approval from Norwegian authorities.

Halten East is a tie-in development located in the Kristin-Åsgard area in the Norwegian Sea. Vår Energi and Petoro are partners. The development consists of six gas discoveries and flexibility for three prospects in addition, utilizing existing infrastructure and processing capacity at Åsgard B.

The plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved by authorities in February of 2023. Now, gas from the first well Gamma is on stream two years later, on plan. The first phase consists of six wells from five discoveries. The second phase is planned in 2029. It will include a sidetrack and an additional three possible wells.

The reservoirs of Halten East contain gas and condensate. The recoverable reserves are estimated to be around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent from the discoveries. The gas will be sent to Kårstø from Åsgard B, from where it will be exported to Europe via pipeline.

Around 90% of Halten East investments have gone to suppliers in Norway. The development phase of Halten East is estimated to provide around 3000 person-years of employment per year from 2022 to 2029.