CNOOC brings two new projects on-stream

CNOOC’s Caofeidian 6-4 Oilfield Comprehensive Adjustment Project and Wenchang 19-1 Oilfield Phase II Project have commenced production.

Caofeidian 6-4 Oilfield Comprehensive Adjustment Project is located in the western part of the Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 20 m. The main production facility is a new production wellhead platform, which leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development.

Twenty-five development wells are planned to be put into production, including 22 production wells and three water injection wells. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil property is light crude.

Wenchang 19-1 Oilfield Phase II Project is located in the western part of the Pearl River Mouth Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 125 m. The main production facility is a new drilling and production platform, which also leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development.

Thirteen development wells are planned to be put into production. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. The oil property is medium crude.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in both Caofeidian 6-4 Oilfield Comprehensive Adjustment Project and Wenchang 19-1 Oilfield Phase II Project, and is the operator.