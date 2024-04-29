AGR to support geothermal drilling campaign in Denmark

Geothermal energy supplier Innargi has awarded AGR a contract to provide technical consultancy for three geothermal appraisal wells being drilled in Aarhus, Denmark. AGR is delivering wellsite geology and wellsite drilling supervision expert skills for the wells in the Aarhus Project.

“Our team has a track record of managing drilling of more than 200 wells in the North Sea. The Aarhus project is a great example of valuable competence transfer from the oil and gas industry to renewable energy sources,” said Lene Thorstensen, Manager of Operations and Wellsite Geology at AGR.

If everything goes to plan, the Aarhus geothermal plant will become the EU’s largest geothermal district heating system. A 6,000-horsepower drilling rig has been set up to penetrate 2.5 km into the ground to extract hot water. Heat delivery is scheduled to begin in 2025. After completing all sub-plants, the system is projected to provide 20% of Aarhus’s district heating.