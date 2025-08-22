People, Companies and Products

Kent to acquire Exceed

Aug 22, 2025
0 219 Less than a minute

Kent signed a binding agreement to acquire Exceed Holdings, a provider of well management, subsurface and decommissioning engineering services.

Exceed, headquartered in Aberdeen with operations in over 40 countries, has drilled more than 70 wells decommissioned 150 more to date. The company is one of only three licensed UK well operators.

For Exceed, the partnership with Kent unlocks access to a wider portfolio of tier-one clients and the financial strength to pursue larger, more complex scopes across new geographies. For Kent, the acquisition strengthens its position in the decommissioning market.

Aug 22, 2025
0 219 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Superior Energy acquires Quail Tools from Nabors

Aug 21, 2025
OceanPact signs BRL 3.2 billion contracts with Petrobras for chartering four RSVs

OceanPact signs four RSV contracts with Petrobras

Aug 20, 2025

Talos welcomes three positions to executive leadership team

Aug 15, 2025
Vantage Drilling completes sale of the Tungsten Explorer

Vantage sells Tungsten Explorer to JV with TotalEnergies

Aug 12, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button