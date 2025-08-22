Kent to acquire Exceed

Kent signed a binding agreement to acquire Exceed Holdings, a provider of well management, subsurface and decommissioning engineering services.

Exceed, headquartered in Aberdeen with operations in over 40 countries, has drilled more than 70 wells decommissioned 150 more to date. The company is one of only three licensed UK well operators.

For Exceed, the partnership with Kent unlocks access to a wider portfolio of tier-one clients and the financial strength to pursue larger, more complex scopes across new geographies. For Kent, the acquisition strengthens its position in the decommissioning market.