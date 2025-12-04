Equinor brings new well cluster online in Norwegian Sea

Equinor reported that production started at the new Verdande subsea field in the Norwegian Sea, tied back to the Norne FPSO. The Verdande development, comprising the earlier Cape Vulture and Alve Nord East discoveries, is fed via a subsea template and pipeline and includes three wells that together tap an estimated 36 million barrels of oil.

With Verdande coming on stream, Norne’s production life receives a major extension, allowing continued use of existing infrastructure while avoiding the costs of developing a standalone facility. According to the operator, this kind of efficient subsea tie-back reflects a growing industry shift toward maximizing yield from smaller discoveries.

The project is the sixth subsea field linked to Norne to date, using the same FPSO and export systems. Verdande is expected to contribute to resource recovery while delivering additional value to the regional supply chain through local contracting, installation work and ongoing well operations support.