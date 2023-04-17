Equinor brings Bauge field on stream

Equinor announced that production started from the Bauge subsea field in the Norwegian Sea on 8 April. Bauge is tied back to the recently upgraded Njord platform.

Bauge consists of two oil producers in a subsea template, in addition to pipelines and an umbilical connecting the wells to the Njord A platform. The Bauge licensees are Equinor (operator), Wintershall Dea, Vår Energi and Neptune Energy.

The project has been run in parallel with the upgrading of Njord A (Aker Solutions) and the Njord Bravo FSO (Aibel).

“The Njord upgrading enables us to tie in new, valuable discoveries such as Bauge. By utilizing existing infrastructure, we can realize profitable development of small-size discoveries in line with the company’s strategy. We are planning further exploration activity in the area,” said Grete B. Haaland, Senior VP for Exploration & Production North at Equinor.

The Njord field came on stream in 1997. In 2016, the installations were brought ashore for extensive upgrading and in December 2022 the field came on stream again.