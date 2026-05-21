Equinor, Aker BP swap NCS stakes to speed development of unproduced resources

Equinor and Aker BP agreed on a strategic collaboration to increase future production and value creation across selected parts of their NCS portfolios.

As a first step, the parties agreed on transactions in the Troll-Fram (Ringvei Vest), Yggdrasil and Wisting areas. Equinor divested a 19% interest in Ringvei Vest discoveries Grosbeak, Røver Nord & Sør, Toppand and Swisher to Aker BP. Equinor operates Ringvei Vest, which is planned as a cluster development of multiple oil and gas discoveries in the Troll-Fram area of the North Sea. The parties also aim to include the Kveikje discovery in the development.

Equinor will additionally divest a 38.16% interest in the Frigg UK license to Aker BP, enabling joint appraisal and development of the Omega Alfa discovery and Frigg Field oil potential. Following the transaction, Equinor will hold 61.84% in the license.

In a separate transaction, Equinor will increase its stake in the Wisting discovery from 35% to 42.5%. The agreements carry an effective date of 1 January 2026 and are subject to regulatory approvals.