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Baker Hughes, H&P team up to deploy geothermal land rig in US

May 21, 2026
0 28 1 minute read

Baker Hughes and Helmerich & Payne (H&P) announced a strategic collaboration to support geothermal exploration and development in the US, including the contract of a land drilling rig dedicated to geothermal activity.

H&P will provide a geothermal-capable land rig, while Baker Hughes will apply subsurface and energy technology expertise to support well planning and execution. The rig is expected to be deployed later this year in key US regions.

Amerino Gatti, EVP of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes, said the collaboration represents a step toward moving geothermal development in the US from concept to reality, with the two companies helping customers advance projects with greater confidence.

Trey Adams, president and CEO of H&P, said the agreement underscores H&P’s commitment to supporting emerging energy opportunities through its drilling technologies and operational expertise.

May 21, 2026
0 28 1 minute read

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