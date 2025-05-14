Eni starts production from Merakes East field, offshore Indonesia

Eni started gas production from the Merakes East field in the Kutei basin, offshore Indonesia. The field is in the East Sepinggan block, located in a water depth of 1,600 m approximately 10 km east of the Merakes Field. It is tied back via a subsea connection to the Jangkrik floating production unit (FPU) operated by Eni, situated around 50 km away.

Eni recently announced talks with PETRONAS to establish a joint venture holding company to oversee selected upstream assets in Indonesia and Malaysia. The JV would have the goal of becoming a major LNG player in the region and will combine approximately 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of reserves, with an additional 10 billion boe of potential exploration upside.

Eni has been operating in Indonesia since 2001 and currently has a portfolio including exploration, development and production assets with a current production around 700 MMSCFD in the East Kalimantan.