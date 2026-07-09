Eni, Halliburton link rig automation with MPD on Indonesia deepwater well

Halliburton deployed its LOGIX automation and remote operations platform on a deepwater exploration well with Eni offshore Indonesia, combining full rig floor automation with managed pressure drilling (MPD) for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region.

Halliburton integrated rig floor equipment, automated well positioning, downhole hydraulics and MPD controls into a single closed-loop automated system, with the LOGIX orchestration service coordinating drilling execution and tripping operations in one workflow.

The integrated approach delivered consistent performance and reliable pressure control in wells with narrow operating margins. The collaboration combined Eni’s operational expertise with Halliburton’s automation solutions to align rig floor control, subsea automation and pressure management within a single system.

The deployment produced measurable performance improvements, with LOGIX orchestration paired with MPD improving efficiency by more than 15% while maintaining well control in a narrow-margin operating environment.