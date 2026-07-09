NewsThe Offshore Frontier

COSLProspector to drill two Vår Energi-operated wellbores in Norway

Jul 9, 2026
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Equinor Gas discovery near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea - (7220/5-4)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for wellbore 36/7-6 S in production license 636, in the North Sea. Vår Energi operates the license, with partners INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS, ORLEN Upstream Norway AS and DNO Norge AS. The well is planned to be drilled by the semisubmersible COSLProspector, with entry expected in September 2026.

The directorate also granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for wellbore 6407/5-3 S in production licence 1002, in the Norwegian Sea. Vår Energi operates the license alongside partner Equinor. This well is also planned to be drilled by the COSLProspector, with entry expected in July 2026.

Jul 9, 2026
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