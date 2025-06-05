Global and Regional MarketsNews

Agreement with Shell increases TotalEnergies interest in Lapa, offshore Brazil

Jun 5, 2025
TotalEnergies increases its interest in Lapa, offshore Brazil

TotalEnergies signed an agreement with Shell to exchange its 20% non-operated interest in the Gato do Mato project for an additional 3% interest in Lapa, a producing offshore oilfield. TotalEnergies will thus increase its stake in Lapa to 48% as the operator, alongside Shell (27%) and Repsol Sinopec (25%).

Lapa is a deep-offshore field in the Santos Basin 270 km off the coast of Brazil. The Lapa South-West tieback development, approved in 2023, will increase production by 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) upon start-up by year-end, bringing total field output to 60,000 bpd.

