Electric subsea controls and intervention system completes first operation

Optime Subsea’s electric subsea controls and intervention light system (eSCILS) has completed its first operation for Aker BP at the Alvheim field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The eSCILS was deployed during a completion operation for two production wells at the Alvheim field.

The systems were commissioned on Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp rig. Wet/sea tests with umbilical, ROV mode and other interfaces were performed over three days.

“Aker BP is continuing to drive improvements in subsea operations. By going going from SCILS to eSCILS, we have taken further steps of enabling digital transformation, simplification, cost reduction and defining the future of subsea operations,” says Mads Rødsjø, VP Drilling & Wells Operations at Aker BP.

The system was applied to the two dual multilateral wells, Frog M-5 and Frog M-6, with interface to Aker Solutions’ subsea trees, at the Alvheim field. The system was in operation for about three weeks, carrying out two batch completions with a subsea jump between the two wells.

“Together with Aker BP we have achieved success on the first operation with eSCILS offshore. This is not just a successful first-time operation. I believe that eSCILS will define a new standard for the subsea industry,” said Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, CEO at Optime Subsea

eSCILS is an upgrade of Optime Subsea’s original subsea control & intervention light system (SCILS). The new system has no umbilical, is powered with battery and communicates wirelessly.

eSCILS details: