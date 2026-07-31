Trillion Energy rebrands as Dune Oil Corp
Trillion Energy announced a corporate name change to Dune Oil Corp, effective 4 August 2026, a move the company said reflects its strategic pivot toward oil development and exploration. The company’s shares will trade under the new symbol DUNE on the Canadian Securities Exchange from the opening of trading on that date.
Trillion said the change will not affect shareholder rights, require any shareholder action, or necessitate the exchange of existing share certificates.