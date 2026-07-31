DASCO 45 rig heads to Pharos Energy’s Aboud field

Pharos Energy secured a new rig, DASCO 45, which will move to a well target in the Aboud field before mobilizing to the North Beni Suef (NBS) concession in Egypt’s Western Desert. The rig is supplied by National Egyptian Drilling & Petroleum (DASCO).

The addition follows completion of the first well in Pharos’s 2026 six-well drilling program, Silah 8-2, which will be tied back to production with a workover rig. The broader program covers four wells in the El Fayum concession and two in NBS, with two rigs running simultaneously. Petrosilah operates El Fayum, where Pharos holds a 45% interest alongside IPR Lake Qarun’s 55%. IPR Lake Qarun operates NBS with a 55% interest, with Pharos holding the remaining 45%.