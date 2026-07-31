Global and Regional MarketsNews

DASCO 45 rig heads to Pharos Energy’s Aboud field

Jul 31, 2026
0 24 Less than a minute
DASCO 45 rig heads to Pharos Energy's Aboud field

Pharos Energy secured a new rig, DASCO 45, which will move to a well target in the Aboud field before mobilizing to the North Beni Suef (NBS) concession in Egypt’s Western Desert. The rig is supplied by National Egyptian Drilling & Petroleum (DASCO).

The addition follows completion of the first well in Pharos’s 2026 six-well drilling program, Silah 8-2, which will be tied back to production with a workover rig. The broader program covers four wells in the El Fayum concession and two in NBS, with two rigs running simultaneously. Petrosilah operates El Fayum, where Pharos holds a 45% interest alongside IPR Lake Qarun’s 55%. IPR Lake Qarun operates NBS with a 55% interest, with Pharos holding the remaining 45%.

Jul 31, 2026
0 24 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Jindal Drilling secures rig deployment renewal from ONGC

Jindal Drilling secures rig deployment renewal from ONGC

Jul 31, 2026

Photo Gallery: IADC ART Spark Tank, 28 July, Houston, Texas

Jul 30, 2026

Stena IceMAX strikes oil indicators offshore Egypt for Shell

Jul 30, 2026
BP started up its Atlantis Major Facility Expansion project in the US Gulf, adding new water injection capacity to one of its longest-running offshore assets.

BP brings Atlantis water injection project online

Jul 30, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button