Drilling & Completion Tech Digest

SLB inks collaboration agreements with Star Energy Geothermal, additive manufacturing provider Roboze

SLB and Star Energy Geothermal, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s largest renewable energy company Barito Renewables, announced a collaboration agreement to accelerate advanced technologies for geothermal asset development.

The collaboration will combine Star Energy Geothermal’s knowledge of geothermal development with SLB’s experience developing and industrializing technology solutions for the energy sector. Working closely together, SLB and Star Energy Geothermal aim to deploy technologies that shift the economics of conventional geothermal projects and improve recovery rates of geothermal assets.

“In developing technologies for the geothermal industry, collaborating with customers is critical for focusing on the use cases with the most significant economic impact,” said Irlan Amir, Vice President, Renewables and Energy Efficiency, SLB.

SLB has previously worked with Star Energy Geothermal on technology solutions that optimize well placement and employ AI to improve the efficiency and economics of drilling geothermal wells. Under the collaboration agreement, SLB and Star Energy Geothermal will focus on developing and deploying technologies for subsurface characterization, drilling and production of geothermal assets.

Star Energy Geothermal currently manages 886 MW of installed electricity capacity.

In separate news, SLB recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Roboze, a provider of industrial non-metallic additive manufacturing. The agreement aims to advance the local manufacturing of non-metallic parts in Saudi Arabia, in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Since 2021, SLB and Roboze have worked to identify, manufacture and evaluate critical spare parts made from super polymers like PEEK and carbon fiber PEEK for downhole oil and gas applications.

The agreement focuses on expanding Roboze’s manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia to produce SLB-qualified components on demand. This initiative supports the Kingdom’s transition to a sustainable digital supply chain, aligns with Industry 4.0 principles and reduces reliance on global logistics.

Cummins gas engine set to power Liberty’s digiPrime hydraulic fracturing system

Cummins and Liberty Energy announced that the industry’s first natural gas variable speed, large displacement engine to power Liberty’s digiPrime hydraulic fracturing platform will be deployed in the first half of 2025. The companies entered into a strategic partnership in June 2024 to jointly develop the technology for the completions services market.

The Cummins HSK78G natural gas engine was launched in March 2019 as part of a fixed-speed generator set for the power generation market. Designed to provide reliable power, regardless of the natural gas source or the operating environment, the engine continued to advance efficiency and improve total cost of operation.

The recent development effort for Liberty’s digiPrime platform leverages the proven HSK78G platform and improves the 78-liter natural gas spark-ignited engine’s response time and load acceptance during operations.

The digiPrime pump, anchored by a 3,000-hp Cummins natural gas variable speed engine, is a direct drive solution with a high thermal efficiency.

Further savings can be found from the maintenance and servicing of the HSK78G variable speed engine. Projected data estimates an increase of four times the engine’s life to overhaul maintenance interval compared with a standard diesel engine. The mechanical drive system utilizing the HSK78G engine can also be serviced by the same mechanical technicians as diesel engines.

One of the key benefits of the HSK78G base engine is its high tolerance to fluctuations in the methane content of the fuel. Furthermore, it is designed to be compatible and adapt across multiple well-servicing transmissions. This solution, with its front power take-off, will also provide customers with options to support auxiliary power needs on location when operating below peak load.

The HSK78G variable speed engine will also be EPA mobile off-highway and CSA compliant, said Jenny Bush, President of Power Systems Business at Cummins.