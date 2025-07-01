Built to endure: The longevity and strength of the drilling industry

By Jason McFarland, IADC President

Uncertainty can be one of the most uncomfortable states that we, as humans, experience. And we, my friends, are in uncertain territory. I can feel it in my conversations with members, in the market outlook presentations at our conferences and in the actions I see our industry taking to protect itself.

Uncertainty can feel like a threat, so it’s natural that we withdraw or put up defenses. We have to protect ourselves and our people at the end of the day, and your association stands beside you through these times. But I’d like to remind you that, while we’re protecting ourselves today, we’re also part of an industry with an extraordinary track record of not just surviving uncertainty, but emerging stronger.

This industry has weathered many major challenges over the past century. Collectively, we’ve made it through multiple significant downturns, unthinkable tragedies and the world shutting down during an unprecedented pandemic. This industry is cyclical, and so is life. I’d argue that we’re in a stronger position than our peers in other industries to face the uncertainty of today because we’re well practiced at it. The latest causes for concern are only the newest chapter in our survival story.

From where I’m standing, drilling is here to stay. Not only will the world continue to need hydrocarbons to function for the foreseeable future, but the people and assets of this industry are well suited to be an active part of the energy expansion, perhaps even taking a leading role. Reliable and affordable energy leads to increased security, lifts people out of energy poverty and makes modern life accessible.

Moving forward, we’ll find our strength in the places we’ve always found it – in continued collaboration and adaptability. In his latest editorial on collaboration, 2025 IADC Chairman and Precision Drilling’s President and CEO Kevin Neveu states, “When teamwork, mutual respect and cooperation are the main objectives, everything else becomes easier, and success becomes more attainable.” This is true on multiple levels — within our individual organizations, across the industry as a whole, zooming out to the entire energy sector and even across sectors and industries.

Collaboration and adaptability truly are the keys to our industry’s longevity, and I see them taking place all the time at IADC. These principles were on full display at the 2025 IADC World Drilling Conference and Exhibition, where we gathered with over 500 members of this industry. The engaging presentations and panels, as well as the astute questions asked, led to fantastic discussions on our collective future as an industry.

All the sessions — from automation, robotics and generative AI to sustainability, CCS and cultural innovation — had something to do with working together and remaining adaptable. A highlight for me was the panel titled “Oil & Gas 2045: Next-Gen Energy & Fueling the Future,” where an insightful discussion about the future of drilling took place among drilling contractors, a global training provider and an IADC Student Chapter member.

Unified voice for the industry

Beyond our industry gatherings, collaboration extends to our advocacy efforts. In a recent video interview with Drilling Contractor, IADC VP of Policy Joe Lillis discusses the impacts that the recent metal tariffs could have on the industry, backed by conversations with our members. He talks about the lack of cost certainty amidst all the changes being a main concern and what IADC is doing to inform members of Congress on these issues.

In April, IADC hosted the latest Washington, DC, fly-in to facilitate a group of our members meeting face-to-face with key legislators.

IADC continues to serve as a crucial educational resource for regulators and policymakers worldwide. Our advocacy efforts ensure that those shaping regulatory frameworks understand the vital role our industry plays in global energy security. When our members join together and speak with a unified voice, our collective message is more readily heard. IADC members and representatives regularly meet with decision makers around the world and have recently sat down with leaders in the EU, Namibia, Mexico, Suriname and Oman to discuss a variety of issues.

I recently came across a book of old meeting minutes from when IADC was established in 1941 and skimmed over them. You’d be surprised how many of the challenges our industry was facing back then are still present for us today, in one form or another.

A sentence from the minutes reads, “The low preference rating of the oil industry on the government’s priority list was considered.” Now, this was written at a time when IADC was still only US-based, but can’t you imagine that same sentence showing up in our meeting minutes now concerning a number of regions?

In an odd way, I find it comforting that we’re still facing similar challenges today. Despite the odds, the lack of understanding from the outside, the literal decades of trying to move the needle… we’re still here, and we’re still just as necessary as ever.

In times like these, it’s okay to be concerned. It’s okay to wish for more certainty and stability, or to hope for things to change soon. In the midst of whatever challenges you face, whether it’s uncertainty or other current struggles, never lose sight of who we are together. The people in this industry know how to get things done, and if there’s something we can all count on right now, it’s each other. DC