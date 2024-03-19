Dolphin Drilling lands contract with Oil India

Oil India has awarded Dolphin Drilling a $154 million drilling contract.

Under the terms of the final agreement, Dolphin Drilling will deploy the Blackford Dolphin semisubmersible to support Oil India’s exploration and development activities, with operations set for the second half of 2024.

The contract spans a firm three-well drilling campaign over 14 months, representing a firm value of $154 million for the rig and associated services, plus an optional seven-month period.