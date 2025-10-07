NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Dolphin Drilling awarded $60 million contract with Repsol

Oct 7, 2025
Courtesy of Dolphin Drilling
Courtesy of Dolphin Drilling

Dolphin Drilling announced the contract fixture of its semisubmersible drilling rig Borgland Dolphin to Repsol. Dolphin will now work to mobilize the rig, where it will commence well, plug and abandonment operations scheduled to commence late 2026.

The contract provides for a firm seven wells and spans a minimum 220 days, with an option available to extend for a further three wells.

Borgland Dolphin is currently warm stacked in Las Palmas, where the remaining special periodic survey will be completed.

