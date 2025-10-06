Europa secures extension for EG-08 license offshore Equatorial Guinea

Europa Oil & Gas was granted a 12-month extension to the initial two-year period of their PSC the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mining Development for Equatorial Guinea. As a result of the extension, the first sub-period of Phase 1 of the PSC will expire on 4 October 2026.

Europa has a 42.9% equity interest in Antler Global, which holds an 80% working interest in the EG-08 PSC, with the remaining 20% held by GEPetrol, the national oil and gas company of Equatorial Guinea.