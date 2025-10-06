Global and Regional MarketsNews

Europa secures extension for EG-08 license offshore Equatorial Guinea

Oct 6, 2025
0 136 Less than a minute
Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas was granted a 12-month extension to the initial two-year period of their PSC the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mining Development for Equatorial Guinea. As a result of the extension, the first sub-period of Phase 1 of the PSC will expire on 4 October 2026.

Europa has a 42.9% equity interest in Antler Global, which holds an 80% working interest in the EG-08 PSC, with the remaining 20% held by GEPetrol, the national oil and gas company of Equatorial Guinea.

Oct 6, 2025
0 136 Less than a minute

Related Articles

New Saipem offshore contract in Nigeria worth $900 million

Eni restarts exploratory drilling with Saipem offshore Libya

Oct 6, 2025

Sahara Group acquires seven rigs to boost upstream operations

Oct 6, 2025

QatarEnergy acquires interest in North Cleopatra exploration block offshore Egypt

Oct 6, 2025

Nicola Mavilla appointed Senior VP Exploration, TotalEnergies

Oct 6, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button