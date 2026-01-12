Uncategorized

TotalEnergies, Eni, QatarEnergy enter Block 8 offshore Lebanon

Jan 12, 2026
TotalEnergies (35%, operator) and its partners Eni (35%) and QatarEnergy (30%) signed an agreement with the Lebanese government to enter Block 8 exploration permit offshore Lebanon.

The consortium’s initial work program on Block 8 consists of the acquisition of a 1,200 sq km 3D seismic survey to further assess the area’s exploration potential.

Block 8 is located about 70 km off the southern coast of Lebanon in water depths of approximately 1,700-2,100 m.

