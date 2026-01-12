Daniel Energy expands leadership team

Daniel Energy Partners (DEP), an independent industry research and strategic events firm serving the global energy sector, made two key leadership announcements today as the firm further expands its research platform and client engagement initiatives.

Sean Mitchell was named Chief Executive Officer of DEP, while John Daniel remains in his role as Founder and will dedicate his focus to in-basin research. Together, Mr Daniel and Mr Mitchell will continue to offer strategic vision and leadership as DEP advances its mission of fostering value for clients within the energy sector by intersecting research and relationships.

In addition, Jeff Dietert will join the team as Managing Director for Research focusing on the Refining and Midstream sectors. Mr Dietert brings more than 30 years of energy industry and capital markets experience to DEP. He most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Phillips 66 and previously spent nearly two decades at Simmons & Company International (now Piper Sandler) as Managing Director and Oil Macro & Independent Refining Analyst. Mr Dietert holds a BS in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin.