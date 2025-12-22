Harbour expands North Sea position, enters US Gulf

Harbour Energy has moved on two fronts with asset deals that extend its drilling footprint in the UK North Sea while launching a new deepwater presence in the US Gulf of Mexico.

In the UK North Sea, Harbour agreed to acquire all subsidiaries of Waldorf Energy Partners and Waldorf Production in a deal that adds producing fields and development interests to Harbour’s portfolio.

Harbour also acquired LLOG Exploration for approximately $3.2 billion, marking its first major expansion into the deepwater US Gulf of Mexico. The LLOG portfolio brings Harbour into one of the world’s most prolific deepwater drilling regions.

The company said the deals support production growth and extend reserve life as it integrates the new assets across its global drilling and development operations.