Condor’s Uzbek horizontal well reaches TD

Condor Energies’ first horizontal well in the Andakli field in Uzbekistan, Andakli-23 (A-23), reached total depth (TD) in the Jurassic carbonate reservoir, while two recent workovers from a newly discovered gas zone in the A-23 deeper Jurassic clastics interval increased average daily production of gas and condensate to 11,844 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) over the past three days.

A-23 has reached a TD of 3,775 m, including 1,007 m of open hole horizontal section. The completion string was run with the drilling rig and an initial flow back of gas and drilling fluids has been observed at surface. Once the drilling rig has been moved off, a service rig will be used to flow test the well, which is then expected to be placed on production in December.

Using the same pad location, the next horizontal well will be drilled that targets a different carbonate reservoir which is currently produced from vertical wells in the Andakli field. The target zone of the next well is deemed to be gas bearing based on wireline logs and gas shows encountered in the A-23 vertical pilot wellbore and is currently planned to be drilled with up to a 1500-m lateral section.

During A-23 drilling operations, the vertical pilot hole was drilled through the deep Jurassic clastics to collect wireline log data and evaluate the prospectivity of this sand-shale sequence. In Zone XVIII-1, fair to good reservoir was noted with visual porosities estimated at 9 to 13%.

Based on this observation, Condor’s technical team identified the same zone as by-passed pay in wells located in the Company’s neighbouring North Syuzma field. Recompletion operations were initially conducted on the North Syuzma-01 well by perforating 3.1 m of discontinuous net sandstone reservoir characterized by 18% average porosity and resulted in a strong gas flow.

A multi-rate well test was conducted at four choke sizes ranging from 12.0 to 18.2 mm and the well was flowed for two hours at each choke size at stabilized conditions with flow rates of 7.6 to 11.4 MMscf/d and flowing tubing pressures of 934 to 1,643 psi. In addition to the reported gas rates, the well flowed 55 degree API condensate at rates of 58–66 bopd and water rates of 4–58 bbls/d.

Based on this result, a second well, North Syuzma-12 was then perforated in the same zone, which also resulted in a strong gas flow and pressure response. A total of 2.1 m of net gas pay has been interpreted from wireline logs across two porous intervals with average porosities of 17%.

A multi-rate well test was conducted during the clean-up flow period at four choke sizes ranging from 8.0 to 12.0 mm, which were flowed at stabilized conditions for two hours each. Flow rates of 4.0 to 6.6 MMscf/d at flowing tubing pressures of 1,351 to 1,735 psi were noted. The well was flowing condensate at rates of 12 to 20 bopd and water of rates of 291 to 609 bbls/d.

These water rates are interpreted as load fluid recovery and are expected to decrease with continued well clean up.