Arrow advances Mateguafa drilling with M-6 startup, new horizontal well

Arrow Exploration drilled the Mateguafa 6 well in the Tapir Block and placed it on production from the Carbonera C7 formation. The well was spudded on 8 November and reached 10,000 ft measured depth on 15 November. Arrow holds a 50% beneficial interest in the Mateguafa Attic field in Colombia’s Llanos Basin.

The well was drilled on time and on budget and encountered multiple hydrocarbon-bearing intervals. Arrow completed M-6 in the C7, where it logged about 18 ft of net oil pay. The clean sandstone interval showed average porosity of 20 percent. The company perforated the zone and ran an electric submersible pump.

M-6 also encountered about 30 ft of net oil pay in the Carbonera C9 and 14 ft in the Lower Gacheta. Arrow plans to evaluate these formations in future wells.

Arrow spudded the horizontal Mateguafa HZ7 well on 22 November. The well is targeting the C9, supported by results from both M-5 and M-6. Drilling and completion are expected to take two to three weeks, with first production planned for December.