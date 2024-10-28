Condor provides workover results from Uzbekistan

Condor Energies has provided an operational update for its eight gas field production enhancement project in Uzbekistan.

Two recently worked-over wells have returned to service and are providing 441 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of incremental production, after a combined 20 m of previously unperforated reservoir pay was accessed. Prior to the workovers, the first well wasn’t producing and is now flowing 410 boepd based on a 24-hour production test.

Although the second well is still recovering workover fluids, its incremental flow rate is already 31 boepd or a 65% increase, also based on a 24-hour test. As disclosed earlier this month, three prior workovers added a cumulative 330 boepd of incremental production.

A second rig that was planned for delivery in early November has already begun workover activities on a well that is targeting up to 25 m of previously unperforated reservoir.

The extensive geological evaluations performed, coupled with recent workover results, suggest that material untapped hydrocarbon potential exists within the carbonate formations of the Company’s 279 sq km license area. These carbonate platforms contain thick reservoir sections interbedded with laterally extensive evaporite layers, creating ideal conditions for hydrocarbon trapping.