ExxonMobil makes leadership changes

Liam M. Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company and vice president Exxon Mobil Corporation, will retire effective February 1, 2025. Mallon, who has been president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company since 2022, joined the company in 1990 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The Board of Directors has appointed Dan L. Ammann president, ExxonMobil Upstream Company. Dan will continue as vice president, Exxon Mobil Corporation to succeed Liam. Ammann joined ExxonMobil in 2022 as president, Low Carbon Solutions to grow the company’s Low Carbon Solutions business and focus on delivering profitable, large-scale emissions-reduction solutions for key industries. He had previously been chief executive officer of Cruise, which is majority-owned by General Motors (GM), in 2018 and was appointed president of GM in 2014.

The Board also has appointed Barry L. Engle president, Low Carbon Solutions (LCS) and vice president for Exxon Mobil Corporation effective January 1, 2025. Engle joined ExxonMobil in September 2024 with three decades of experience in the automotive industry, including General Motors where he was president of GM North America, GM’s largest business and, before that, president of GM International.