ONGC, BP to explore collaboration in exploration and production

Feb 10, 2025
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and BP have agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnership across the energy industry in India and internationally, focused on oil and gas exploration and production, as well as trading and extending to other energy vectors.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 10 February 2025 in New Delhi. Under the terms of the MoU, bp will collaborate with ONGC to jointly explore and evaluate potential business opportunities in oil and gas projects both within India and internationally.

