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Cloud-based platform enables real-time barrier analysis throughout well lifecycle

Mar 24, 2026
0 464 Less than a minute

Well barrier management — the process behind the design, implementation and maintenance of barriers — is an essential part of any successful drilling operation. The more effective a well barrier is, the longer a well can operate unimpeded. IPT Global showcased SureTec, a cloud-based well barrier management software, at the 2026 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Texas. It integrates visualizations, testing data and collaborative processes into one platform, allowing users to visualize the full barrier envelope in real time. In this video interview with DC on 17 March, Cody MacDonald, Chief Technology Officer at IPT Global, discussed the insights that the software can provide.

Mar 24, 2026
0 464 Less than a minute

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