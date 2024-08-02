Chevron changes headquarters and senior leadership

Chevron has announced that the company’s headquarters will move from San Ramon, California, to Houston, Texas. Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth, and Vice Chairman Mark Nelson will move to Houston before the end of 2024 to co-locate with other senior leaders.

Chevron currently has roughly 7,000 employees in the Houston area and approximately 2,000 employees in San Ramon. The company expects all corporate functions to migrate to Houston over the next five years.

Chevron also announced that Nigel Hearne, Executive Vice Pesident, Oil, Products & Gas, will retire after 35 years of service. Mark Nelson, Chevron’s Vice Chairman, will take responsibility for Oil, Products & Gas on October 1, 2024.

Rhonda Morris, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer will also retire, after 31 years of service. Michelle Green, Vice President, Human Resources, Oil, Products & Gas, will succeed Morris as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer on January 1, 2025.

And lastly, Colin Parfitt, Vice President, Midstream will retire after 29 years of service. The company has appointed Andy Walz, currently President, America’s Products, to President, Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals, effective October 1, 2024.