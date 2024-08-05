Petrobras confirms gas discovery in Colombia

Petrobras has achieved its main objective of the Uchuva-2 well, confirming the extension of the gas discovery made in 2022 with the drilling of the Uchuva-1 well. This well adds relevant information for the development of exploration and production frontier in Colombia.

The Uchuva-2 well, started on June 19, 2024, is located 31 km offshore Colombia at a depth of 804 m.

The well is being drilled in five phases. The gas-bearing reservoir was detected in phase 4 of drilling, using electrical profiles.

Petrobras as operator (44.44% stake) is in partnership with Ecopetrol (55.56% stake). The company will continue operations to complete the well drilling project and characterize the conditions of the reservoirs found, with a formation test scheduled for the end of 2024.