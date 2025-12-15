BW Energy secures long-term lease for Maromba drilling and wellhead platform

BW Energy converted a short-term lease for the Super Gorilla class jack-up rig BW MAROMBA B into a long-term project lease agreement with Minsheng. The agreement covers the rig purchase and all work required to prepare the unit as a combined drilling and production wellhead platform for the Maromba field. The lease will take effect upon first oil from the development, with no lease payments due prior to that milestone.

BW MAROMBA B is currently en route from Singapore to Dubai, where it will undergo refurbishment and conversion into a fully integrated drilling and production platform. The company said the rig’s recent drilling operations in Australia support an upgrade and conversion program. Once conversion work is completed, the unit will mobilize to Brazil and begin drilling and completion activities in line with the phased development plan for the Maromba field.