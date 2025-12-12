NewsOnshore Advances

Dana Gas reports onshore Nile Delta gas discovery

Dec 12, 2025
Dana Gas made a new gas discovery after drilling the North El-Basant 1 exploratory well onshore in Egypt’s Nile Delta. Early results from the well indicate 15–25 billion cu ft of recoverable gas, and production is expected to exceed 8 million cu ft per day once the well is connected to Egypt’s national network.

The discovery marks the fourth well in Dana Gas’s current $100 million development and exploration program, which includes 11 wells designed to boost domestic gas output and increase reserves. The company plans to continue drilling under the program, with the next exploration well scheduled to spud in early January 2026.

